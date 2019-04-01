English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional As She Presents Ranbir Kapoor Best Actor Award for 'Sanju'
Recently at an awards show, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for 'Sanju'.
Recently at an awards show, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for 'Sanju'.
Loading...
Without a doubt, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are couple goals right now. Cupid struck the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.
Recently at an awards show, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for Sanju. She got a bit choked up as Ranbir talked and dedicated his award to "two very special people" in his life-- mother, Neetu Singh and father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York.
"I've often heard when you come into some kind of crossroads in life you can really tell who you are as a person," he said while talking about his father. He also shared how his father often spoke to him about the movies and his insecurities. "He speaks to me about his insecurity, that when he gets back, will he get to work in the movies, will people offer him films, will he be able to act in movies and that kind of inspiration and passion and madness is what brings all this to perspective."
While Ranbir was talking about his father, one could see a visibly emotional Alia, wiping off her tears.
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Recently at an awards show, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for Sanju. She got a bit choked up as Ranbir talked and dedicated his award to "two very special people" in his life-- mother, Neetu Singh and father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York.
"I've often heard when you come into some kind of crossroads in life you can really tell who you are as a person," he said while talking about his father. He also shared how his father often spoke to him about the movies and his insecurities. "He speaks to me about his insecurity, that when he gets back, will he get to work in the movies, will people offer him films, will he be able to act in movies and that kind of inspiration and passion and madness is what brings all this to perspective."
1/2 Ranbir Kapoor's Speech - I would like to dedicate this award to 2 very special people in my life, starting with my father he's going through a rough patch in life & I've often heard when you come across some crossroads in life you can really tell who u are as a person...❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/KxUy0Fvnof— RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) March 31, 2019
While Ranbir was talking about his father, one could see a visibly emotional Alia, wiping off her tears.
Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Promised to Work With Me, Says Saroj Khan Who is Out of Work Right Now
- '2.0' Star Amy Jackson Just Announced Her Pregnancy With The Most Adorable Post
- IPL 2019 | Rajasthan Royals Have a Problem with Unadkat
- Amid Divorce Rumours Priyanka Attends Jonas Brothers Concert, Avengers Endgame Director Arrives in India
- Facebook Admits That They May Have Deleted Some of Mark Zuckerberg's Posts, Insist Its a Mistake
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results