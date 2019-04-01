LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Watch: Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional As She Presents Ranbir Kapoor Best Actor Award for 'Sanju'

Recently at an awards show, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for 'Sanju'.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
Without a doubt, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are couple goals right now. Cupid struck the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.

Recently at an awards show, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for Sanju. She got a bit choked up as Ranbir talked and dedicated his award to "two very special people" in his life-- mother, Neetu Singh and father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York.

"I've often heard when you come into some kind of crossroads in life you can really tell who you are as a person," he said while talking about his father. He also shared how his father often spoke to him about the movies and his insecurities. "He speaks to me about his insecurity, that when he gets back, will he get to work in the movies, will people offer him films, will he be able to act in movies and that kind of inspiration and passion and madness is what brings all this to perspective."




While Ranbir was talking about his father, one could see a visibly emotional Alia, wiping off her tears.

Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.

Follow @News18Movies for more
