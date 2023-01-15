Alia Bhatt Gets Royally Ignored by Her Cat Edward in Latest Pics, Says 'Not So Happy Sundays'

Alia Bhatt is basking under the sun on a Sunday morning, however, the actress is not having a good weekend. And the reason is none other than her beloved cat Edward, who royally ignored her in the latest pictures shared by her. The new mom shared a couple of photos with her cat but the latter seems to be in no mood to give attention to the actress. In the photos, Alia can be seen lying on a bed beside Edward while the sun’s rays fall on both of them. In the first photo, Alia can be seen looking at Edward who is not looking in her direction. In the second photo, the cat turns its head away from Alia while the latter looks at it adorably.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “It’s a great Sunday to be ignored by your cat" and used the hashtag ‘#notsohappysundays’. Take a look at her post:

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her daughter with Ranbir Kapoor last November, is currently enjoying motherhood. The actress, along with Ranbir, their baby Raha and the actress’ sister Shaheen Bhatt was clicked by the paparazzi recently. Alia’s baby’s first pictures were captured by the shutterbugs, however, they hid her face with a sticker as the couple requested them earlier not to reveal their baby’s face.

Alia and Ranbir met with the paparazzi in Mumbai and urged them to not reveal Raha’s face if and when they spot her. Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawla revealed that the couple met with the paparazzi on Saturday and personally requested them to not click pictures of Raha if they spot her with the family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Following this, Alia Bhatt will be seen in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

