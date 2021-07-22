Alia Bhatt Gives a Glimpse of Her Skincare Routine on Instagram; Video to Be Out on YouTube Soon

Skincare has become the internet's latest obsession, from Korean beauty trends to revolutionary products that target specific skin concerns, several content creators and celebrities are hopping onto this trend and sharing their routines. Most recently, actress Alia Bhatt has joined the league of skincare routine-sharing celebrities. On Thursday, Alia shared a teaser of her upcoming YouTube video on her Instagram Reels and showed her 54.3 million followers how she likes to maintain the natural glow on her face.

The actress is seen wearing a graphic t-shirt with her hair pulled back in a neat ponytail and no makeup. As the Instagram Reel opens, Alia is heard welcoming her followers back to her YouTube channel. A montage of Alia's shot plays where she is seen reading a script as she gets her hair done. In another shot, Alia is seen holding a black kit as she says, “Let me introduce your to my best friend.” She is then seen spraying mist on her face with a glimpse of her skincare products nestling in the kit. Alia is also seen using a facial massage tool which uses across her cheeks. Holding a bottle from her kit, Alia says that it is one of her favourite products.

The actress mentioned in the caption, “But first, skincare. New YouTube video coming this Saturday.”

All the skincare enthusiasts may have been intrigued by the Instagram Reel as one user commented, “Can't wait for Saturday.”

The 28-year-old often shares her self-care routines on her social media handle. In her previous Instagram post shared last week, Alia gave her followers a glimpse of her fitness routine. The actress was seen dressed in metallic blue gym wear as she took a picture from her plush apartment. The actress revealed in the caption how she is taking the forty-day fitness challenge devised by personal trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi’s Sohfit. The Instagram caption read, “20 done 20 to go. Sohfit 40 day challenge.”

Are you also looking forward to Alia’s skincare routine video?

