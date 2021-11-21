Alia Bhatt Gives Breathtaking Performance on 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' at Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet; Watch

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to get married on Sunday, (November 21). The couple hosted a grand sangeet in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Attending the party were stars such as Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, her son Abhimanyu Dassani, Anu Malik, Gulshan Grover, and Krystle D’souza. Alia, who is Anushka and her sister Akansha Ranjan’s best friend, also performed with the bride squad at the function.

Alia looked breathtaking as she danced to ‘Chhalka Chhalka Re’ song at the sangeet ceremony. She was joined by Akansha and others on stage. Alia donned a neon green lehenga for the function and completed her look with heavy jhumkas and a black bindi. Check out her performance:

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Sangeet: Bride Looks Radiant; Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Dazzle at Function

Meanwhile, Anushka Ranjan also had a pre-wedding bash on Friday, attended by Alia Bhatt as well. Videos and pictures from the party showed Alia, Athiya Shetty, and others dancing together to peppy music in ethnic outfits.

Anushka is known for films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Aditya has starred in Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2, and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.