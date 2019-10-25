Alia Bhatt Goes Nostalgic on Mom Soni Razdan's Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post with Childhood Pic
On mother Soni Razdan's birthday, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a heartfelt post along with a childhood picture.
Be it penning down a lengthy post on father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday or baking a cake for beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt makes sure to make her loved ones feel special on their birthdays. Likewise, on Friday, which happens to be her mother Soni Razdan's birthday, the actress took to social media to share a heartfelt post along with a childhood picture.
In the picture, Alia is seen as a toddler posing for the camera sitting on Soni's lap. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me ❣️ Happy Birthday Mama!"
Bollywood actresses, Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hyadri also wished Soni in the comment box. While Dia wrote, "Happy birthday my darling, wonderful @sonirazdan! I love you," Aditi's comment read, "Happy birthday @sonirazdan.... biggest love (sic)."
Recently, Soni Razdan took a stroll down memory lane, recalling her 1993 film Gumrah and how she had no idea she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film. "One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles...I was pregnant with Alia at the time and didn't know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked so many cigarettes," Soni tweeted.
Meanwhile, talking about her daughter Alia, Soni had said in an interview to India Today that she brought up Alia like any other middle class family. “I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star. If I had treated her any differently, it would have messed everything up. She was brought up normally, like other kids. In a normal house, and it was a normal middle-class life,” she said.
