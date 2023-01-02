Alia Bhatt Got Married to Ranbir, Had Raha at 'Peak of My Career,' Says 'If Work Doesn't Come...'

Alia Bhatt says she will never regret her decision of getting married and embracing motherhood at the peak of her career. The actress, who delivered four blockbusters including Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra in 2022, says that she has never been “happier or more fulfilled" in her life.

In a recent interview, Alia was asked about what motivates her to live a life on her own terms. She told Bombay Times, “There is no right or wrong in life. What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart… Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide. Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made."

The actress further says that she believes in herself as an actor and knows if people want to work with her, she will get work. “And if work doesn’t come to you, then so be it. Maybe it’s not your time. I am not someone who stresses too much about it. I value my work a lot, but I also value my life beyond it, and I want to strike a balance between the two. Dil mein jo aata hai woh karo (Do as your heart pleases),” she added.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022 after dating for about five years. In November, Alia announced the birth of their baby girl Raha.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, where she shared the screen space with Ranbir for the first time. Moreover, Alia Bhatt shot for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone this year as well. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here