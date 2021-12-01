Alia Bhatt Grooves to 'Kar Gayi Chull' at Delhi Wedding; Ranveer Singh Kills It on 'Malhari'

Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Nora Fatehi recently set the stage on fire when they performed at a big fat wedding in Delhi. Several videos and pictures from the star studded-gathering went viral on Tuesday. The videos were shared on Instagram through fan pages and Bollywood entertainment website accounts.

In the video, Ranveer Singh, as usual, was seen all energetic as he danced to the Khalibali song from his film Bajirao Mastani, Simmba’s Aankh Maarey, and more hit numbers from his films in different outfits. Later, in a red traditional outfit, Ranveer increased the temperature with his full power performance on Malhari.

Alia, in an all-purple outfit, took the chill off with her hot moves as she performed on Tamma Tamma Again from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kar Gai Chull from Kapoor and Sons, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover.

Kriti Sanon was also seen rocking the stage in a full-sleeved white sheer top paired with shimmery pants while grooving on Coca-Cola from Luka Chuppi along with other popular numbers of hers. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was seen shaking her leg to several songs, including Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah. Kiara looked stunning in a red shimmery outfit.

With her sexy dance moves, Nora Fatehi chose to make people go crazy by dancing to Batla House’s O Saki Saki and more hits wearing a white outfit.

The wedding season is on across the country. In Bollywood, too, many celebs are getting married. After Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha, the preparations for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage are in full swing. The fans are also waiting for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. It is believed that next year, the couple will exchange vows.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi. Several photos and videos of the entire film cast are doing rounds on the internet. The film also stars legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

