Alia Bhatt Had This To Say When Asked About Ranbir Kapoor’s Review of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, wherein she essayed the titular role. Her brilliant performance as Gangubai and power-packed dialogues has left moviegoers smitten. Alia’s colleagues, friends, family, and fans are showering the actor with love and praise. But fans are waiting for Ranbir Kapoor to share his opinion on his girlfriend’s spectacular performance. There is much curiosity to know what Ranbir feels about Alia’s role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. During her recent outing in the city, she revealed why her actor boyfriend has not expressed his views on the film yet.

SpotBoyE reported that while talking to the paparazzi, Alia said, “Sabko Ranbir ka response chahiye. (Everybody wants to know Ranbir’s response), Unfortunately, he is not on social media, so he cannot speak about his response." Alia further quipped," I will try to convince Ranbir to give a byte for the movie."

A couple of days back, Ranbir’s mother and actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to laud Alia’s performance in the film. Sharing the poster of the film, the veteran wrote," Watch how Alia Bhatt hits the ball out of the park."

For those who haven’t watched the movie yet, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book titled ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai.’Along with Alia, the film stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, and Varun Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn was seen in a special cameo role in the film. The film was slated to release last year, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally got released in theatres on February 25, and the film went on to earn Rs 10.5 crore on the first day of its release at the box office. The day 2 collection of the film was Rs 13.32 crore, and Rs 15.3 crore on Sunday.

