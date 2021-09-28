Alia Bhatt Has a Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Her 'Life,' Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday, September 28. The actor received love and birthday wishes from his fans, friends and industry colleagues. However, the most special one was penned by his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood right now and their pictures and videos often go viral in no time. On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share a lakeside picture with Ranbir, along with a heartwarming message on his birthday.

In the picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen facing towards a lake with their back to the camera. The actress can be seen leaning on his shoulders. Alia wore a white tank-top with joggers while Ranbir opted for a T-shirt jeans and a Yankee’s cap. She captioned the picture, “happy birthday my life."

While the couple went public with their relationship fairly quickly, they are also quite private. Ranbir does not use a social media account, whereas Alia only posts pictures with him on his birthday. On his last birthday, Alia shared a picture of Ranbir smiling for the camera with two cakes in the frame. She captioned it, “happy birthday 8." 8 is the couple’s lucky number.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than four years now. It has been heavily reported that the couple are planning to get married. In an interview from last year, Ranbir had said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.”

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

