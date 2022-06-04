Alia Bhatt Has a Relaxing Time With BFF Amid First Hollywood Shoot, Karisma Kapoor Says 'Gorgeous'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set for her debut Hollywood project and she is reportedly in London. Recently, she took to Instagram to give a glimpse of how she is relaxing amid her work. She shared a couple of photos with her friend Tanya Saha Gupta where both ladies can be seen laying in a park in London. Alia is seen wearing a pretty white dress while Tanya chose a top and denim for their outing.

Sharing the post, Alia wrote, “Sometimes the greatest adventure is simply a conversation —— Amadeus Wolfe.”

The actress’ sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor took to the comment section to call both of them gorgeous.

Take a look at the post:

Earlier this week, Alia dropped a series of sun-kissed pictures in which she can be seen posing under a clear sky. In one of the clicks, Alia can be seen looking toward the sun with her eyes closed and smiling. In another picture, the actress can be seen lying on the grass. “just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way,” the caption of Alia Bhatt’s pictures read.

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut movie titled Heart of Stone. Just a few days back, the actress began shooting for the film when she dropped a selfie on social media and wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.”

On the personal front, the actress recently got married to her long-time beau, Ranbir Kapoor. They tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their much-awaited wedding took place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. The couple will soon share the screen for the first time in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

