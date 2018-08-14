GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alia Bhatt Has a Savage Response to Her Marriage Rumours; Find Out

Here's what Alia Bhatt has to say about reports of her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor that have taken Bollywood by storm.

Updated:August 14, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
B-Town has been rife with speculation that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be tying the knot in 2020. These reports emerged shortly after Ranbir seemingly confirmed that he's dating Alia and their relationship is in its early stages.

At a recent event, Highway actress was asked about her marriage rumours. To which she said, "As long as you aren’t entering my bathroom, I am fine. If you are not talking about me, then maybe I am not relevant enough", she added.

On being asked if dating a co-actor affects her performance in a film, Alia said, “When you’re an actor, your job is to act. When you are in front of the camera, it doesn’t matter who you are dating, not dating, whether you’re tall or short or fat or unhappy or very happy."

Alia and Ranbir are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is how sparks flew between the two. She will also be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Ranbir had earlier reacted to the rumours of their wedding in an interview with India Today. The actor had said, "I am very scared of one thing these days and it's called 'sutron', which means sources. This 'according to the sources' has become a villain in my life. So, I want to stay away from it (the Alia-Ranbir wedding speculation) as much as possible. I don't want to come anywhere close to it."

