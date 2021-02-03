Alia Bhatt has Cutest Reactions to Fans Asking Her if She Loves Ranbir Kapoor's Favorite Things

From declaring her love for him publically on an award show to being rock-solid support during difficult times, Alia Bhatt has more than often expressed her love for beau Ranbir Kapoor. They are Internet's one of the favourite couples, and their fans want to learn everything about them. Naturally, when Alia Bhatt conducted a 'true and false' game on Instagram, fans had many questions for her concerning Ranbir.

Since Alia is known to be a cat lover and Ranbir has dogs, a user asked if she loves cats more than dogs. "No, that's not true, I love cats because I've always had cats, but I also love dogs because I have dogs," she said. The actress could have been referring to Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido.

An Instagram user also asked if she loves the number '8', which is said to be Ranbir's favourite. Responding to it, a seemingly blushing Alia said it's true and made a heart gesture with her hands.

Alia made several other admissions in the course of the game. Among these was a revelation that she was not a big fan of shopping -- or cooking, for that matter.

When one fan asked if she loved shopping, Alia said: "False. I don't love shopping. I don't like shopping. If you take me into a store I get very very confused and I kind of come out very soon, but online shopping has changed a lot of things for me."

She also revealed that she loves potato and chocolate: "Fully true. Aloo and chocolate are my favourite", confessing that she likes homemade Indian food.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Brahamastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch, and SS Rajamouli's ambitious upcoming film, "RRR".