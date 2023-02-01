Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is “very happy" that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has broken the box office record of her and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One- Shiva. The actress says that every film should do well and “break every film’s record".

Speaking with the media at the Zee Cine awards 2023 press conference on Tuesday evening, Alia was also asked about whether she sees the success of Pathaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra as an answer to the negativity. All three films faced boycott calls on social media for various reasons.

Alia said, “I don’t think we have so much aggression in us like that. We are very grateful to be working and living our dream on a day-to-day basis. And we believe that we belong to the audience and the audience can say whatever they want about us. As long as we are entertaining them we will do our very best."

Speaking about Pathaan, she also said, “We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe (this should continue happening)."

Meanwhile, director Siddharth Anand also reacted to Pathaan controversy after the film’s phenomenal success. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, sparked a major controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rang. Several politicians had opposed to Deepika’s “saffron" bikini in the song, calling for its “rectification". A section of the internet also trended ‘boycott Pathaan’ on social media.

Talking to Variety, Siddharth said, “We’ve had lots of films with big stars that have come out post-pandemic and unfortunately, some of them haven’t worked. But the film has spoken and the film’s intentions have spoken. And the fact that it had nothing offensive, it’s such a patriotic film that it does inspire you.” “That’s reached the audience – the audience is too smart to get fooled by fake boycott calls,” he further added.

