Alia Bhatt Has Fun at a Bachelorette, Dances to Shah Rukh Khan Song 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took time out from work to be a part of a friend’s bachelorette party recently. The setting of the get-together was cozy and the women had loads of fun and it is quite evident from the pictures and videos shared on social media.

The party had live music and when the song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon from Yes Boss, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, is played, we can see Alia getting up and swaying to the music. For the evening out with her friends, Alia wore a black dress with ruffles. In one of the pictures she is seen posing her her mates.

Alia was recently in New Delhi for a Brahmastra fan event. She was accompanied by her boyfriend and co-star from the movie, Ranbir Kapoor, and the director Ayan Mukerji. The team released a motion poster introducing Ranbir’s character Shiva, who wields a ‘trishul’. The movie is et for Set 9, 2022 release after multiple delays due to Covid and a long time that was spent in making it.

Next, Alia will be seen in RRR, in which she plays a cameo role. her character is named Sita. Her next full-fledged role is in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which is set to release in cinema halls on Feb 18.

Alia’s Darlings, which her first production, will also release later this year.

