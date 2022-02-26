Alia Bhatt Gives Savage Reply to Kangana Ranaut Who Called Her 'Papa Ki Pari' And 'Bimbo'

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the theatres and the entire Bollywood industry is going gaga over the film, but ever since the makers have dropped the first rushes of the movie, it has come under Kangana Ranaut’s scanner. Earlier, the Queen actress, who is popularly known for her unfiltered opinions, has criticised the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and Alia’s casting in it, using terms like “rom-com bimbo” for her. Now, Alia has responded to Kangana’s claims about the film going to be a flop.

Earlier, Kangana had slammed Alia and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “This Friday 200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport). Because Papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Ye nahi sudhrenge. No wonders screens are going to South and Hollywood films. Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

Advertisement

When Alia, who usually doesn’t respond to Kangana’s remarks and cleared that she has no personal enmity with her, was asked about Kangana’s post, she again toed the similar line. Speaking in Hindi, Alia said, “I don’t know how to react to this as this is something which does not even reach my ears, so, reaching to my eyes is way too far.”

Alia’s response, during an interview, is now going viral on the internet.

This wasn’t the first reply that Alia made publicly. Earlier in Kolkata, during the launch of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s latest song Meri Jaan, she reacted to the same and gave a sassy reply with a reference from Bhagavad Gita. “Lord Krishna had said in the Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in theatres this Friday. The movie has received mixed reviews with critics praising the writing and Alia’s performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.