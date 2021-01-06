Alia Bhatt has Special Birthday Wish for Deepika Padukone

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a birthday wish for actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 35 on Tuesday. Alia posted a picture of Deepika on her Instagram Stories with a note praising the "Padmaavat" star.

"Happy birthday DP. You are and always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out! and here's to many many more random adventures together... Love you!" Alia captioned the image.

In the New Year, Deepika vacationed along with husband Ranveer Singh at an exotic Ranthambore resort in Rajasthan, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were at the same resort.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan, and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were also holidaying with Ranbir and Alia.

Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's "Brahamstra" along with Ranbir. Deepika has just finished shooting for filmmaker Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.