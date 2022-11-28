Alia Bhatt Has The Cutest B'Day Wish For Sister Shaheen Bhatt, Says 'Love You So Much That...'

Alia Bhatt is really close to her sister Shaheen Bhatt and both of them never miss an opportunity to express their love for each other. Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter with Shaheen Bhatt, is celebrating her birthday today, and as expected, Alia had the most adorable wish for her. The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos with Shaheen from the former’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year.

In the first photo, Alia and Shaheen are seen holding each other’s hands and touching their noses in a cute gesture. This photo was taken during Alia’s wedding. In the second photo, Alia hugs her sister. This seems to be taken on her Mehendi ceremony.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop 😘😘I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet sounding words will ever be enough 😭😭😭😭💗💗💗💗💗Okay bye calling you in one hour 💛💛💛"

Alia Bhatt recently welcomed her newborn baby with Ranbir Kapoor. She took to Instagram last week to announce that the name of her daughter is Raha. In an exclusive conversation with News18, before the baby’s birth, Shaheen expressed that she can’t wait to meet the child.

She tolds us, “Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation (at home). We are waiting to meet the new member of our family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has several interesting projects lined up. She will be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stones. Besides that, she will also reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Next, she will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

