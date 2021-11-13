Alia Bhatt Has This Compliment for Neetu Kapoor as She Wraps Up Jug Jugg Jeeyo's Shoot

Bollywood actress Neetu Singh wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo on Friday and shared the news with her Instagram followers. The veteran actress posted a selfie from her vanity van and was dressed up in her costume. The actress was seen dressed up in a festive look as she took the picture. The 63-year-old even accompanied a note along with the picture which read, “Finally wrapped Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was such a wonderful experience, made some lovely friends, gained confidence which was so needed at that time. This movie will always be very special.”

Neetu’s post received much love from her fellow Bollywood celebrities including her son Ranbir Kapoor’s actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt. She wrote, “So pretty.”Alia’s elder sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined in and expressed her excitement for Neetu’s upcoming film as she commented, “Yaaaaay,” followed by a red heart emoticon. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also complimented the actress as she commented, “Most beautiful.”

Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt, also commented with red heart-eyed emoticons to share her joy. Actor Sikander Kher commented, “congratulations looking forward to watching it.”

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will mark Neetu’s return to the silver screen after nine years. The actor was last seen in the 2013 movie Besharam which starred Ranbir, and her late husband Rishi Kapoor. Neetu’s Instagram Story also featured a special note by Jug Jugg Jeeyo director Raj Mehta who mentioned, “I remember my excitement when Karan mentioned your name for Geeta's part in Jug Jugg Jeeyo! When I met you for the first time, I knew there wasn't going to be anyone better. You are, and have always been an epitome of grace and strength for many fans all over, including me. Like I've said many times before, it's been an absolute privilege to get to direct you. On your wrap for the film, just wanted to thank you for being a part of this piece of my heart and always being a sport! Big hug ma'am!”

Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

