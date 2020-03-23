Alia Bhatt Hasn't Quit SS Rajamouli's RRR Movie Yet?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make a foray into Telugu film industry through director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie RRR. A few days ago, some media reports had stated that the actress could not continue the project due to time constraints. However, a new report published in IB Times claims that the 27-year-old actress is still a part of the project.

“Alia is working for RRR and she will be joining the sets of the film in the month of May. 75% of the film has been completed already and Alia plays a key role in the remaining 25%. The film is shaping up really well and makers are happy with it,” the source said.

Apart from Alia, the movie features N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn. International actors Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Talking about the movie, SS Rajamouli had told reporters, “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded."

On the work front, Alia is scheduled to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmāstra. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. The movie is the first part of the sci-fi trilogy.

