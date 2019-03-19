LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report

According to reports, Alia Bhatt gifted cheques worth Rs 50 lakh each to her personal driver and helper, so that the money could be used to purchase new houses for themselves.

Updated:March 19, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Alia Bhatt. (Image: Vogue)
Actors and celebrities in showbiz are often accompanied by a personal crew that usually includes make-up artistes, hairstylists, managers, assistants, bodyguards et al. It may not be apparent but these additional members play a significant part in the lives of stars, and more often than not, these associations are more personal, warm and intimate than they appear. On this front, it is being reported that actress Alia Bhatt has gifted cheques worth Rs 50 lakh each to her personal driver and helper, so that the money could be used to purchase new houses for themselves.

The report says that days before her birthday that fell on March 15, Alia gave the cheques to her driver Sunil and helper Amol, who have been with Alia since her first film, Student of the Year, which released in 2013. Both men have already booked their own homes in Juhu Gully & Khar Danda region in Mumbai. The gesture on Alia's behalf is quite overwhelming, considering the rates of property in the metropolitan city.

Alia recently celebrated her birthday during an intimate party attended by close friends and family members. Alia cut several cakes on the night and later also addressed the media in a celebratory fashion.

Read: Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, See Pics

On the movies front, Alia has two big projects lined up. One is Karan Johar's Kalank, which is scheduled for a April 17 release and the other is Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will release in December this year. Alia has also signed on for Sanjay Leela Bhasali's Inshallah opposite Salman Khan.

Read here.

