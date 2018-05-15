English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alia Bhatt Hilariously Dodges Question on Dating Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception added fuel to the fire.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's affair have been the talk of the town for a while now. Their recent joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception added fuel to the fire. In fact soon after the party, Alia had also shared a picture of them on her official Instagram, thereby giving a little more fodder to the rumour mills.
Recently, when the Raazi star was asked if there was any truth to the reports that she and Ranbir are in a relationship, Alia at her wittiest best said, "What, Ranveer Singh, I have no linkup with Ranveer Singh."
But the media made sure Alia couldn't dodge the question. "We are not talking about Ranveer Singh but about Ranbir Kapoor!" as they repeated themselves. To which the actor said, "You are absolutely right, we are more than friends..., We are co-actors. We are working together in a beautiful film called 'Brahmastra' which will release next year."
Meanwhile, ever since it has been announced that Alia and Ranbir would be uniting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, the fans have been eager to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the film. Earlier tentatively titled Dragon, Brahmastra was renamed and announced by producer Karan Johar on the 75th birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film, the first part of a trilogy and is expected to hit the screens on August 15 next year.
