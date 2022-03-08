Alia Bhatt Hollywood Debut: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sends Love, Arjun Kapoor Calls Her 'Mini Meryl Streep'

Alia Bhatt is also set to make her Hollywood debut. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Gangubai Kathiawadi star has been signed on for the Netflix film Heart of Stone. The movie will also star Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan. Alia shared a screenshot of the news piece informing her Hollywood plans on Instagram and used a white heart along with folded hands emojis.

The post received love from many, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lilly Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Ananya Panday. Samantha, taking to the comments section, wrote, “Congratulations," along with a series of fire emojis. Arjun wrote, “Mini Meryl’s at it again," referring to the time he compared Alia with Meryl after watching the teaser of Gully Boy.

“Oh snappppp. Get it sis," Lilly reacted. “Amazing Alia. Happy to hear this," Hrithik wrote. “Aliaaaaaaa❤️," Ananya commented.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the movie is being directed by Tom Harper with Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder penning the script. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are on the production table with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Although the plot is still under the wraps, the international publication has revealed that Heart of Stone is a high-priority project for Netflix.

As for Alia Bhatt, the actress is fresh off the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February and opened with an impressive box office collection. Three weeks since its release and the movie is inching close to surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Alia also has a series of projects in the making. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Brahmāstra with Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, her maiden production Darlings and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.