Alia Bhatt Hospitalised For Exhaustion Due to Gangubai Kathiawadi Shoot? Seema Pahwa Responds

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress had resumed shoot on January 17th but after ringing in the holiday season with her family.

However, according to a report in Times of India, Alia was rushed to the hospital due tp exertion and exhaustion. She had suffered from hyperacidity and nausea, but was discharged the same day upon recovery. She also resumed the shoot next day on 18th.

The publication reached out to her co-star Seema Pahwa to ask if the actress suffered grom exertion due to film's shoot. The veteran actress and filmmaker said, “I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi went on floor in December 2019 and was slated for a September 2020 release. However, it was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The biographical drama is adapted from an episode of Hussain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.Gangubai Kothewali (played by Alia) was a gun-wielding brothel owner. She was forced into the sex work form a very young age and went on to become one of the most influential courtesans. Several ferocious gangsters were her clients.