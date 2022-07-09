Alia Bhatt Hugs Gal Gadot As She Wraps Up 'Heart of Stone,' Has Message for 'Baby' Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has just wrapped up the shoot for her first Hollywood release Heart of Stone. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the film and share a genuine heartfelt message from the shoot.

In one of her pictures she can be seen hugging her co-star Gal Gadot as they pose for a selfie. Alia captioned her post “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot… my director Tom Harper… @jamiedornan missed you today… and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!! But for now… I’m coming home babyyyyyy.” (sic)

But from the looks of it, Alia seems way more excited to be coming back home and we can totally guess why. Alia will be reuniting with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, the Wonder Woman star took to her Instagram stories and gave Alia a shout-out. Calling her an “amazing talent” and a “great person,” Gal Gadot asked everyone to show Alia “lots of love”.

With Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt marks her debut in Hollywood alongside huge industry names like Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, and Sophie Okonedo. Directed by Tom Harper, the spy thriller is yet to announce a release date. Alia had been shooting for the Netflix film in Portugal since May this year.

Back home Alia is looking forward to the release of her film Brahmastra, a mythological drama, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is set to hit the theatres on 9th September this year.

