Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Alia Bhatt Hurts Her Back, Informs Fans by Sharing Pic on Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to play the famous prostitute Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi informed that she suffered a back injury.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Alia Bhatt Hurts Her Back, Informs Fans by Sharing Pic on Instagram
Alia Bhatt, who is all set to play the famous prostitute Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi informed that she suffered a back injury.

It was recently announced that Ali Bhatt will play the famous prostitute Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress, who started shooting in December last year has been constantly sharing updates about the film.

Now, in a new update, Alia informed her fans that she suffered a back injury. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture of herself lying in the bed with her cat Eddie. "Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2am. Eddie and mommy (2020)," Alia wrote over the picture. Take a look:

cvf y54

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of a real-life character from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film, which went on floors on December 27 last year will follow the rise of the real-life person to one of the most respected brothel owners of Mumbai. It is scheduled to release on September 11.

Earlier, Alia took to Twitter to share two images from the film showcasing her character.

In one image, Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting with her hair plaited and staring with a deadpan stare at the camera. One cannot miss the pistol that is kept next to her. Her look from the film garnered praise from a number of her fellow members of the Bollywood industry like Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, and Anushka Sharma among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram