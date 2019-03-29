LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Alia Bhatt: I Haven’t Been Depressed But I’ve Had Bouts of Anxiety

In a candid interview, Alia Bhatt claimed that although she is not suffering form depression, her anxiety is intermittent.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Image: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
Alia Bhatt seems to be in the top of her game, both professionally and personally. Her film choices (Raazi, Gully Boy) have earned the young actress love and praise from cinegoers and her relationship with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is also rock solid. However, in a recent interview with Filmfare she opened up about an overlooked aspect of an actor's life-- anxiety bouts.

The actress claimed that although she is not suffering form depression, her anxiety is intermittent. She revealed, "I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low."

In the same interview, she also discussed her coping mechanism. "No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it. Sometimes, I feel like crying for no reason. Then it passes. Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone...

"The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge. I spoke to friends about it. I spoke to Ayan (Mukerji, friend and director) about it, I spoke to my sister’s friend Rohan (Joshi). Everyone told me that you’ve got to realise that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine."

She also mentions that her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has fought depression in her life and she owes it to her, and her book, through which she came to know about her own state of anxiety. "Thankfully, I’m aware of it because of my sister. She’s fought depression. I’ve read her book."

Alia's next film is multi-starrer Kalank, which is set to release on April 17. She also has Brahmastra lined up for a December release.

