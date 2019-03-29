English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt: I Haven’t Been Depressed But I’ve Had Bouts of Anxiety
In a candid interview, Alia Bhatt claimed that although she is not suffering form depression, her anxiety is intermittent.
Image: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
Loading...
Alia Bhatt seems to be in the top of her game, both professionally and personally. Her film choices (Raazi, Gully Boy) have earned the young actress love and praise from cinegoers and her relationship with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is also rock solid. However, in a recent interview with Filmfare she opened up about an overlooked aspect of an actor's life-- anxiety bouts.
The actress claimed that although she is not suffering form depression, her anxiety is intermittent. She revealed, "I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low."
In the same interview, she also discussed her coping mechanism. "No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it. Sometimes, I feel like crying for no reason. Then it passes. Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone...
"The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge. I spoke to friends about it. I spoke to Ayan (Mukerji, friend and director) about it, I spoke to my sister’s friend Rohan (Joshi). Everyone told me that you’ve got to realise that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine."
She also mentions that her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has fought depression in her life and she owes it to her, and her book, through which she came to know about her own state of anxiety. "Thankfully, I’m aware of it because of my sister. She’s fought depression. I’ve read her book."
Alia's next film is multi-starrer Kalank, which is set to release on April 17. She also has Brahmastra lined up for a December release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The actress claimed that although she is not suffering form depression, her anxiety is intermittent. She revealed, "I haven’t been depressed but I’ve had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It’s been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It’s not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low."
In the same interview, she also discussed her coping mechanism. "No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it. Sometimes, I feel like crying for no reason. Then it passes. Initially, I’d be a little confused. I’d constantly give reasons that it’s because of work or maybe I’m tired or haven’t been able to meet anyone...
"The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge. I spoke to friends about it. I spoke to Ayan (Mukerji, friend and director) about it, I spoke to my sister’s friend Rohan (Joshi). Everyone told me that you’ve got to realise that it will go away. What’s important is to accept it and not say that you’re fine. If you’re not feeling fine, then you should just say you’re not feeling fine."
She also mentions that her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, has fought depression in her life and she owes it to her, and her book, through which she came to know about her own state of anxiety. "Thankfully, I’m aware of it because of my sister. She’s fought depression. I’ve read her book."
Alia's next film is multi-starrer Kalank, which is set to release on April 17. She also has Brahmastra lined up for a December release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results