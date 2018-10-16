English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alia Bhatt in New York to be with Ranbir as Rishi Kapoor Battles Illness?
Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor in New York as he looks after Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment there.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Alia Bhatt, who is a regular on Instagram, shared an image on Monday, in which she is looking at the skyscrapers in New York City.
Wearing a black jacket, denims and a pony-tail, the 25-year-old looks upbeat in the photo, which she captioned, “The Big Apple.”
Notably, Alia’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor is also currently in NYC, where his father Rishi Kapoor in undergoing treatment for a yet-undisclosed disease.
Speculations have been rife about the nature of Rishi’s disease ever since he, wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir missed his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral last month.
However, putting all rumours to rest, Rishi’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor earlier told Times of India, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from. He hasn’t even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage.”
“Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, the medication and other modalities will be decided upon,” he added.
Rishi himself announced his going away before he left for NYC. “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Rishi tweeted on September 29.
While there, he has been meeting several other actors, including Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra and Anupam Kher, who are also currently in NYC.
