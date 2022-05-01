Alia Bhatt In Splits As BFF Akansha Ranjan Shares Sob Pics From Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding: 'Ded'

Alia Bhatt broke into a fit of laughter after Akansha Ranjan shared new, unseen pictures from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of families and close friends. Taking to Instagram, Akansha shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony and revealed she was extremely emotional at the pre-wedding ceremony.

The actress appeared to be slowly going from being silent to being sad and finally breaking down. Karan Johar, who was among the close friends who attended the wedding ceremonies, was seen consoling her in one of the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Akansha wrote, “The (de)escalation of ARK’s emotions at every wedding, ever."

Alia took to the comments section and dropped a string of laughing emojis along with the reaction, “Ded." Athiya Shetty also reacted to the pictures, calling Akansha ‘cute.’ “Hahaha this is the cutest," Athiya said. “Hahahaha cried a lot I must say," dropped a comment on her own pictures.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at Ranbir’s residence in Pali Hill’s Vastu residency complex. Following the wedding, Alia took to Instagram and shared pictures of the couple from the ceremony.

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she wrote.

The couple did not head out for their honeymoon. Instead, they resumed work almost immediately. Alia is busy with the making of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani while Ranbir is shooting for Animal.

