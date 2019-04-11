Alia Bhatt's Instagram Bio Suggestion for Ranbir Kapoor is All Things Love

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a firm favourite when it comes to Bollywood couples. While they might be a little more subtle when it comes to showing off their love than other lovebirds in the industry, we can't help but ship them all the way.Without a doubt, they are couple goals right now. So, when Alia was asked to suggest Instagram bio for her boyfriend, she had the cutest answer."Nadaan parinda," Alia told Filmfare.Alia's suggestion appears to be a reference to Ranbir's Rockstar song Nadaan Parindey. Though Ranbir is yet to make an official entry on Instagram, he is said to have a secret Instagram profile.Cupid struck Ranbir and Alia on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and since then, their affair has been the talk of the town.Recently at an awards show, Alia got emotional when she presented Ranbir Best Actor trophy for Sanju. She got a bit choked up as Ranbir talked and dedicated his award to "two very special people" in his life-- mother, Neetu Singh and father, Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York.Alia appeared to confirm her relationship with Ranbir on Koffee With Karan 6 debut episode for the first time, when Karan Johar commented on their the then-rumoured romance and the actress didn't really lodge protests.