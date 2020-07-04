Alia Bhatt Introduces New Kitten Named Juniper, Whose Skills Include Biting and Taking Selfies

Alia Bhatt's new pet kitten Juniper can take selfies! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to introduce her new pet to the world, a black kitten she has named Juniper. Alia shared a selfie with her new pet and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The actress already has a pet Persian cat named Edward. And now she has added another member to the family.

"This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable," captioned the actress.

In the selfie, Juniper can be seen curiously looking at the camera as if striking a pose.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, whose sister Shamita too recently adopted a black kitten, commented, "Omg @aliaabhatt even @shamitashetty_official adopted #kiki , so similar ..wonder if they are twins!?"

Mom Soni Razdan commented, "Totally one of the family I can see !"

Alia will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial, 'Sadak 2', which also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The film has been produced by Mahesh Bhatt's brother Mukesh Bhatt and is set for an OTT release.