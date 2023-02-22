Mumbai Police reached out to Alia Bhatt after she urged them to take an action against the paparazzi who invaded her privacy. On Tuesday night, sharing a post featuring pictures that were taken of her from her house without her permission, Alia called the paparazzi and tagged Mumbai Police for the same. Reacting to it, Mumbai Police asked her to file a complaint. However, Alia has now said that her PR team is in touch with the publication.

ANI reported, “Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt&asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures&these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal: Police."

On Tuesday night, sharing the post featuring pictures that were taken of her without permission on her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me…I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today!" she wrote, tagging Mumbai Police.

Several Bollywood stars came forward to show their support for her call-out. These include Anushka Sharma, who said that she also experienced something similar a few years ago, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Neetu Kapoor.

