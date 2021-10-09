Alia Bhatt Invests in Waste Flower Recycling Startup, See Her Instagram Post

Alia Bhatt has invested in IIT Kanpur-backed startup Phool.co, which has pioneered flower cycling technologies to upcycle cellulose waste and specializes in manufacturing charcoal-free incense and other wellness products. Phool.co is India’s first wellness brand to have both Fair for Life- Fairtrade and Ecocert Organic & Natural certifications. The actress took to Instagram to share the update along with a couple of photos.

Her post read, “One step closer to a greener Earth with @phool.co!🍃

Made for us. Made for our planet. Made by women. Excited to now be a #PhoolGirl🌸🌸"

Earlier, Phool.co had raised US $ 2 Million in a seed round from IAN Fund, Social Alpha (FISE), Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (San Francisco), and IIT Kanpur.

Speaking on the latest investment, Alia Bhatt, who is known for her environmental initiatives, said, “Phool incense really stands out for its fine natural fragrances and amazing packaging. I admire the founder’s vision of making incense and bio-leather from recycled flowers that contribute to keeping our rivers clean, creating a humane alternative to leather and providing employment to women in India’s heartland. I’m proud that these products are created in India and wowing the world and I’m thrilled to join the investors who are backing the company.”

Earlier this year, Alia Bhatt had also invested in Nykaa, the omnichannel lifestyle retailer stating the three reasons she chose the company were its Indian roots, its global scale and that it was founded by a woman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has a series of projects in the pipeline. Alia finished shooting for Darlings, also co-produced by her. One of her most-anticipated films is SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which will mark Alia’s debut in the South Indian cinema. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Alia has begun filming for her next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She will also share the screen for the first time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy trilogy Brahmastra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.