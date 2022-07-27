Alia Bhatt Invites SRK For 'Manicure-Pedicure' As He Says 'Biting Nails Till Darlings Release'

After winning hearts with her acting, Alia Bhatt recently ventured into production for her upcoming movie Darlings. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Alia Bhatt took to Twitter and called the Pathaan actor favourite actor. She also invited him for ‘manicure and pedicure’ and there’s a reason for it.

“And you are my eternal favourite actor/person/producer ever! Thank you for doing this with me… and post the release, we can both get a manicure and pedicure since all the nails will be bitten, haha! Love you the most!!!!” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt’s tweet came after Shah Rukh Khan talked about how he has been ‘biting nails till Darlings release’. “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings,” he had written.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film was released recently which presented how the dark comedy will revolve around a woman who kidnaps her own husband. Earlier, Alia talked about the movie in a statement and said, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over.”

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will be released on Netflix on August 5.

