Alia Bhatt is a Huge Source of Inspiration, She Never Claimed to Be Perfect, Says Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday says she looks up to Alia Bhatt’s work in films and finds the way she has grown as an actor really inspirational.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Ananya Panday with Alia Bhatt. (Image: Instagram/Ananya Panday)
Ananya Panday, who made her big Bollywood debut earlier this year alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2, says she looks up to Alia Bhatt and finds her work inspiring.

Talking about how she is impressed by the Highway actor’s filmography and work ethic, Ananya told Hindustan Times, “It’s not as if I am trying to imitate or be like someone in particular. Obviously, Alia is a huge source of inspiration. In fact, what I have learned from Alia is that she never claimed to be perfect from the start. She was raw in her first film (Student of The Year; 2012) and then, she grew from there and people could see that evolution.”

In the interview, Ananya also talked about how she and Tiger used to go to the same dance class growing up and how far Tiger has come since then. “While he has become the guru, I am still stuck at the dance class level. I am happy that I have had to pick up the pace in my first film itself,” she said.

On the movie front, Ananya is currently in Lucknow shooting with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is the remake of the 1978 original starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

Ananya will next be seen romancing Ishan Khatter in a love story that is being bankrolled by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

