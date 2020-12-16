Alia Bhatt is a Vision in Black in This Picture, Check Out Her Hilarious Caption

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a gorgeous photo that is winning the internet. The actress looks all glamorous in her latest post shared on Instagram. She strikes a stunning pose against a greyscale background in a black silk dress. While posing for the camera, Alia opts for an intense expression. For her look, Alia goes for sharp and crisp brows, bronze highlighter and pink hued shade for the lips. She does look simply breath-taking with her messy hairdo.

The actress added a quirky caption to her post accompanied by an upside-down smiling emoji. She wrote, “Casually flexing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia recently flew down to Goa with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for a match of the Indian Super League football team, Mumbai City FC. The team is co-owned by Ranbir. The visuals of the adorable couple broke the internet and were widely circulated across social media platforms.

Alia travelled from Mumbai to Goa after she returned to her city from Hyderabad. The actress went to Hyderabad to shoot for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR. She debuts in the South with the film and will reportedly have an extended cameo. Alia is also learning the Telugu language to be able to dub her lines.

Simultaneously, the actress has also resumed her long delayed project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film was scheduled for a September 2020 release. The upcoming gangster drama is based on an episode from Hussain Zaidi's novel titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia was last seen in the OTT release Sadak 2. The film directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt featured Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Next, the actress will be seen in the much anticipated film, Brahmastra. She will share screen space with boyfriend Ranbir for the first time in the adventure fantasy. Alia has also committed to Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht.