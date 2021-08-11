Alia Bhatt is All Praises for Boyband BTS' Butter Smooth Moves in This Collab Post

Alia Bhatt got BTS fans excited as she shared a tweet mentioning the K-pop kings in a collab post. In a tweet, Alia tagged the official Twitter handle of the South Korean boyband and mentioned their latest hit, Butter. The diva responded to a recent video shared by a phone brand that featured the septet — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -dancing to Butter. The brand shared the post to tease an event organised to reveal a line of new products. Many fans took it as a possible collaboration of the actress with the popular K-pop group. Alia’s tweet left many of her fans and the ARMY wondering if Alia Bhatt X BTS is really happening.

However, this is not the first time Alia expressed her love for the Grammy nominated septet and their music. Last month, she posted a photo on Instagram, seemingly from a vacation. To caption her sun-kissed click, Alia wrote, “Smile dream shine,"followed by a moon emoji. Many of her fans and followers wondered if the actress made a reference to BTS’s song Mikrokosmos. Mikrokosmos was released in BTS’ 2019 Map of the Soul: Persona album. The lyrics of the song have Shine Dream Smile. The hook is also complete with mentions of the stars and the night.

Last month, Alia celebrated International Day of Yoga by sharing an adorable video of herself expressing her love for the exercise. The video in which her cat also made a fleeting appearance, showed how the actress tries to adopt yoga in her daily routine. She used the BTS song Butter in the backdrop.

The band, which is a global sensation, has an ever-growing fandom around the world, in India and even Bollywood. Many Bollywood starslike Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Diljit Dosanjhhave confessed to being fans of BTS in the past.

