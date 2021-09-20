Alia Bhatt is an Adorable 'Setting Girl' on Dad Mahesh Bhatt's Birthday; See Pics

Actress Alia Bhatt often mesmerises fans with her stunning pictures and videos on her social media. The actress has a whopping 54.9 million followers on Instagram, and her pictures and videos go viral in no time. Alia’s pictures shared by her friends and family also make headlines. Recently, Alia’s sister and actress Pooja Bhatt shared an adorable picture of her with their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The veteran filmmaker is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Monday, 20 September.

In the pictures, a jolly Alia can be seen holding to balloons behind her father, as he poses for the camera. Pooja shared two pictures where Alia could be seen making funny expressions. The balloons had ‘Happy birthday pops’ and ‘Simplicity’ written on them. Alia was seen wearing a black top and jeans, while Mahesh wore a graphic T-shirt that read, “A passion that burns without purpose." Pooja captioned the picture, “The birthday boy.. But don’t miss the setting girl!"

Actor Jackie Shroff took to the comment section to write, “Boss Happiness always." Pooja had also shared a picture of the balloons and captioned it with sun, moon and stars emoji.

She also shared a picture of the birthday cakes on his Instagram stories. Soni Razdan also shared a glimpse of their celebration on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Alia, Pooja and Mahesh worked together in Sadak 2. Directed by Mahesh, the film also starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline. Apart from that, Alia will be turning producer for the film Darlings, which will co-star Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

