Alia Bhatt is Babysitting Karan Johar’s Twins While He’s in Paris. See Pics

Karan Johar is currently in Paris to attend Gucci’s show. However, he has no reasons to worry about the welfare of his little munchkins, twins Roohi and Yash, as someone special is taking care of them while their father is away.Who else could it be but Karan’s fave girl Alia Bhatt. The 46-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable photo of Alia holding Roohi. “My girls!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned it.In the photo, dressed in a white tee with blue stripes and blue shorts, Roohi looks completely at home in Alia’s arms.Alia has recently returned from Bulgaria, where she was shooting Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra along with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.Karan also shared Yash’s photo, in which the fair-haired infant is looking at the camera with a straight face. “Posing like papa! Learning early! ❤️,” Karan captioned it.We know the My Name Is Khan director is having a ball of a time in Paris, giving fashion followers major inspiration, courtesy image overload on his Instagram.On Monday he posted a rather colourful photo with celebrity designer Ananita Shroff Adjania. Dressed in bright orange jacket, black tee, blue denims and designer sunglasses, in the image, Karan looks every bit the fashionista that he is.He also posted several photos from the Gucci show where he wore an uber stylish grey-black chequered blazer and met K-pop star Kai.On the professional front, Karan currently has his plate too full. He is producing Brahmastra and Simmba, and has announced his directorial magnum opus Takht, which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.