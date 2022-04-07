Alia Bhatt Is Dancing in Joy. Hint: It Has Nothing to Do With Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Amidst all speculation about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt on Thursday was spotted in a celebratory mood for something else. The actress felt like dancing as three songs from her recent movies have been trending. Alia revealed on her Instagram Stories that she is dancing with happiness.

While re-sharing the post by Ormax Heartbeats (OHB), a media consulting firm that claims to be India’s only music charts report based on audience research, Alia informed her fans that two of the songs are from her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, while one is from RRR featured in the list. While sharing the big news, the actress wrote, “When 3 out of the top 5 songs are from your films” and added a GIF of a little girl dancing. Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s story here:

The top five trending songs of this week were Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Meri Jaan from Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Nacho Nacho from RRR, Maiyya Mainu from Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Undoubtedly, Dholida and Meri Jaan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial have made it to the list rightly.

For those who don’t know, Dholida was sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and the music was given by the ace filmmaker himself. Meri Jaan is a soulful number featuring Alia and dancer-turned-actor Shantanu Maheshwari. It is sung by Neeti Mohan and composed by Bhansali. RRR’s Naacho Naacho is the Hindi version of the Telugu song Naatu Naatu. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s signature step became an instant hit on social media.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Ayaan Mukherji’s much-anticipated Brahmastra, which will also feature Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in the prominent role.

