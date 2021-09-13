Alia Bhatt is in Love with Yoga for Her Fitness, See Pic

Fitness and health tops the list of lifestyle priorities for Alia Bhatt. Her posts on pilates, yoga and gym sessions prove her dedication towards a holistic lifestyle. In her latest Instagram post, the actress can be seen performing a challenging yoga asana at her luxurious pad in Mumbai. The photo is taken in her living room which looks beautiful with the natural sunlight seeping in.

As she strikes the difficult pose on her yoga mat, she redefines what flexibility looks like. Alia kept her look basic in a light grey tank tee and dark grey leggings. In the backdrop, we get a glimpse of arched windows, French mouldings, mustard yellow couch, blue tufted ottoman and oatmeal walls. A large wall clock and a mid-century modern style coffee table is also spotted. Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to the post.

Yoga trainer, Anshuka, who has trained celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preetand Ananya Panday recently shared a photo of Alia performing the Sukhasana at home. The Instagram post also added her motivational quote that read,”It is a beautiful day to go after our dreams.”

Earlier, Anshuka Yoga's Instagram page gave a glimpse of Alia’s attempted aerial inversion. Touted to be a test for any practitioner and challenging for a pro, Alia aced the Natarajasana or dancer’s pose.

Meanwhile, Alia finished shooting for Darlings, also co-produced by her. Sharing BTS moments in a video, the actress wrote on Instagram,"We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love."

Speaking about the actress’ upcoming projects, one of her most-anticipated films is SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film that will mark Alia’s debut South Indian cinema, will be released later than expected. The makers have delayed the release indefinitely.

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running.— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

The actress has a busy schedule with interesting projects lined up including Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Alia has begun filming for her next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here