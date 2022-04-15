Alia Bhatt Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Dulhaniya After 72 Hours Of Festivities At Bandra, Bollywood’s Backyard | Highlights

Rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had begun doing the rounds ever since they appeared together during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. The couple, who met on the sets of Brahmastra, always sparked a rumour of engagement whenever they would take a vacation together. It was the same in April, when several reports stated that the couple will be tying the knot by the middle of the month. There were no confirmations of any sort from either the actors, or their family members. When a question about #Ralia wedding popped up, the family would vehemently deny it. Such was the mystery surrounding the wedding that it was only two days before the D-Day that the rumours seemed to be coming true with lights being put up and both Ranbir and Alia’s residence being decorated. And now, here we are- with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt actually turning husband and wife!

While fans have already gotten a glimpse of the wedding pictures, which look straight out of a dream, we are yet to see all the pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities. And for Ranbir and Alia, our dil always wants more and fans are hoping that more videos of the rituals during the wedding, as well as the grand celebration after the main event!

As the most anticipated wedding of one of the hottest B-Town couple now comes to an end, let us have a look at how the wedding panned out and what were the major highlights from the family affair.

12th April

It was from 12th April that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s marriage started to look like more than a rumour and fans knew that it might just translate to reality. The major giveaway was the lighting put up on Alia’s residence and Ranbir’s Vastu residence. The houses were also decorated with flowers and confirmed the fact that a big event is actually coming up.

13th April

Right from the start of the day, things started rolling. In the morning Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor was spotted with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni going from a puja, that was reportedly kept for Rishi Kapoor. Security around Vaastu was tightened, and phone cameras were taped.

It was the day of engagement, haldi and mehendi for Ranbir and Alia and as the day progressed, several celebs made their way to Vastu. From the immediate family members- Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt to Armaan and Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain all turned up. Their friends too were a part and Alia’s BFF Akanksha Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar had turned up.

It was also rumoured that Prateek Kuhad performed at the wedding and had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Neetu Kapoor also performed, along with her squad for Ranbir and Alia. The performance was a surprise present. The choreographer- Masterji aka Rajendra Singh revealed that the songs chosen included Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Dholida, Cutiepie and Tenu Leke Main Jawanga. He also added that the wedding was planned in just 10 days.

The engagement date was also quite significant since it was on 13th April that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor had also gotten engaged. 43 years later, their son also had his engagement.

It was only later in the evening that Neetu Kapoor confirmed the wedding. She revealed that the wedding will happen on 14th April at Vastu. She also opened up about Alia and called her ‘the best’.

14th April

Since morning, some of the celebs who were a part of the celebrations shared a glimpse of their Mehendi. It was Neetu Kapoor’s mehendi that touched hearts, as she had Rishi’s name inscribed to it. Later, Mahesh Bhatt’s mehendi also grabbed attention as he inscribed Ranbir and Alias names in his hands. The day was super eventful, since it was the D-Day.

Ranbir and Alia exchanged their vows in the afternoon itself. It was also confirmed that they will give a public appearance for the media, and for fans after 7pm. As is true with all the shaadis- the members of their families and their friends turned up to witness the couple solemnize their relationship and bless them as they embark on a new journey. Shweta and Navya Naveli Nanda, Akash and Shloka Ambani, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Taimur and Jeh, Randhir Kapoor were spotted in addition to Karisma Kapoor, Adar Jain, Arman and Anisha Jain, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt and Rima Jain.

It was finally in the evening that Alia Bhatt poste the first pictures from the wedding. The couple- dressed in white and gold Sabyasachi ensemble, looked so happy and in love. Captioning the pictures, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia.”

Almost all the celebs wished the newlyweds, including their exes Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

They also met the media stationed outside Vastu. After greeting and waving to them, they made an exit in style as Ranbir swept Alia off her feet and entered the house.

It was after this that the two cut their wedding cake. They also recreated a moment from Rishi-Neetu’s wedding when they raised the toast.

Details of Alia’s wedding ensemble was also interesting. She had her wedding date inscribed on the saree. The actress’ mangalsutra, kaleera and mehendi all had an 8 (Ranbir’s lucky number)/ infinity marked on them.

It was also said that the couple took 4 pheras instead of 7, and that Ranbir Kapoor went down on a knee and kissed Alia during the varmala ceremony.

With Ranbir and Alia embarking on a new journey, we wish the couple a lifetime of happiness and bliss.

