Alia Bhatt is Serenity Personified as She Poses in a Scenic Location; See Pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt always manages to mesmerise fans with her stunning photos and videos on Instagram. The actress has a large following of 54.6 million people and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing app. On Monday, the actress shared a series of stunning pictures, which quickly went viral. Alia could be seen posing in a picturesque location in a stunning outfit.

In the pictures, Alia could be seen wearing a pink off-shoulder top and blue jeans. She accessorised the look with golden hoops and blue heels. She captioned the picture, “we learn the way, on the way —- we also must take some pictures while we do so."

Recently, the actress stunned her fans by sharing a video teasing her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. In the picture, she will be donning a very different avatar. She shared a glimpse of her look consisting of sarees and nose-ring. The video also featured Ranveer Singh’s look as well as behind-the-scenes of the preparation for the film. She wrote, “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Alia had recently also announced her upcoming film Jee Le Zara, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The actress shared a picture featuring the three lead actresses and wrote, “2 years ago, 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid. And now, 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are. #JeeLeZaraa."

The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by him, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline. Apart from that, Alia will be turning producer for the film Darlings, which will co-star Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here