Alia Bhatt Is Simple Yet Prettiest In Red Outfit As She Teases Brahmastra; Karan Johar Calls Her 'Love'

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited movie, Brahmastra. In less than two weeks, the film will be available in theatres. While fans are super excited about the movie, its promotions are currently underway. Amid all this, on Sunday, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account and dropped a couple of super-gorgeous pictures.

In these latest clicks, Alia can be seen posing alongside a wall as she flaunts her baby bump in a red outfit that has black circles on it. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and a few finger rings. Needless to say, the actress looked simple yet prettiest in these pictures. In the caption, Alia wrote, “another day another wall 9th September —— BRAHMĀSTRA” and dropped a fire heart emoji.

Alia’s family, friends and fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While Karisma Kapoor called her ‘so pretty’, Karan Johar wrote, ‘love’. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also commented, “Hahaha lovely” with a red heart emoji. Her sister Shaheed Bhatt also wades into the comment section to say ‘Hi’ to her ‘ladybug’.

Recently, Alia and Ranbir also visited IIT Mumbai to promote their movie. At the event, Alia sang the song from the film Kesariya and left everyone completely impressed. In the video, that later went viral on social media, Ranbir was also seen seated next to her and cheering for his wife. Prior to this, Ranbir also vsited Chennai along with Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli to promote their movie. They will be next heading to Hyderabad on September 2.

