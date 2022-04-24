Alia Bhatt Is Still In Brahmastra Mood While Hubby Ranbir Kapoor Shoots For Animal With Rashmika Mandanna

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on the 14th of April, 2022. After dating for five years, the couple finally took the plunge and tied the knot in the presence of family and friends. The two had a dreamy wedding and made us believe that ‘happily-ever-afters’ do exist. And soon after the wedding, the actors are busy fulfilling their work commitments. Alia Bhatt on Saturday night returned to the city after completing her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Jaisalmer. And now as Alia Bhatt is at her home, the actress is hooked on to Brahmastra’s romantic song ‘Kesariya’.

The Student of The Year actress took to Instagram on Sunday and posted the teaser of the song and wrote, “Currently listening…” The poster of the song sees Alia and Ranbir as they are all smiles. The love anthem is being loved by fans as it captures the romantic couple who recently got married.

It seems like the actress is missing her love as Ranbir is currently shooting with Rashmika Mandanna in Manali for his flick Animal.

Speaking about Kesariya, the song’s teaser was dropped by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on the occasion of Alia-Ranbir’s wedding day. Along with the clip, he penned a congratulatory note for the couple. He wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia!And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! ❤️Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!”

‘We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever ❤️,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Alia took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of new pictures from her wedding day. In these latest clicks, Alia can be seen posing with her ‘cat of honour.’ In the first picture posted by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, she can be seen holding her cat, Edward in her arms. While Alia adores her furry friend in the frame, Edward surely has her eyes on the camera.

