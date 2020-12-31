Alia Bhatt is 'Twinning With the Trees' as She Chills in Ranthambore National Park

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, along with Ranbir Kapoor and his family, including mother Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara have all gone to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year celebrations.

Alia, who is quite active on Instagram, has shared quite a few photos and videos on her Insta story. In one of her stories, she has shared Shaheen’s video. In the short clip, Shaheen is seen giving a very normal expression through. The author is clad in mustard hoodie which she has teamed up with round sunglasses. Captioning the video, Alia wrote, “Non-committal expressions.”

In the subsequent story, she has shared a short clip of the bonfire that she was a part of on Tuesday, December 29.

The video after that shows Alia chilling in the Ranthambore National Park. She is seen posing against a backdrop of trees. The diva is wearing a floral print jacket along with a fancy pair of sunglasses. The actress captioned the little video as “Twinning with the trees.”

Meanwhile, Neetu too took to Instagram stories to share a selfie with both Ranbir and Ranveer. In the snap, all three of them can be seen beaming with joy.

If the rumour mill is to be believed, then there are chances that Ranbir and Alia many exchange rings today. Ranbir has been quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that had the pandemic not spoiled plans, there were chances that he and Alia would have exchanged wedding vows by now. He told the news portal, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.” However, it must be noted that as of now, there has been no confirmation from either of the two sides.

Both Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in their best friend Ayan Mukherji’s film, Brahmāstra.