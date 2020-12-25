Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor for Christmas Lunch, Fans Call Them 'Cutest Couple Ever'

One of Internet's most talked about couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted today together. The actress had joined Ranbir for the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch. Soaking in the festive spree, Alia who was dressed in a green calf-length dress was seen wearing a Santa cap. Ranbir, on the other hand, was at his casual best in a grey round neck t-shirt and black trousers. He was also seen carrying a Christmas goodie basket.

The usually shy couple were seen happily posing for the paparazzi today. Their pictures are going viral on the Internet and fans are calling them 'cutest couple ever'. commenting on their pictures a fan wrote, "Get married soon". while another gushed at them saying, "aren't they the cutest?"

Take a look at their pictures:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview confirmed that he is hoping to get married soon to girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The actor revealed that if there had not been a pandemic situation, the two would have got married already.

In an interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are all set to share the screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’.