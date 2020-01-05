Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor in the Stands at Football Match

Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor in the stands as they cheered for the players at a football stadium in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor in the Stands at Football Match
Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor in the stands as they cheered for the players at a football stadium in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is an avid football lover, stepped out to watch a match on Saturday from the Indian Super league. And this time, he was in the company of his lovely lady Alia Bhatt.

The duo was cheering for Ranbir’s team, Mumbai City FC, co-owned by City Football Group and CA Bimal Parekh. Pictures and videos of the two have been shared by the fanclubs. Both of them decided to wear blue colour, which is also the shade of Ranbir’s football club.

View this post on Instagram

RK and @aliaabhatt at @indiansuperleague

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase) on

View this post on Instagram

@aliaabhatt and #RanbirKapoor snapped at a football match today.

A post shared by ᴀ ᴘʀᴏᴜᴅ ᴀʟɪᴀɴᴀᴛᴏʀ (@hereforaliaabhatt) on

Ranbir and Alia are spotted together time and again and keep treating their fans with their public appearances. Recently, the two ringed in the New Year 2020 in Thailand with Ayan Mukerji.

Their Love blossomed on the sets of Ayan’s upcoming movie Brahmastra, which will also mark their on-screen pairing for the first time. Alia has also professed her love for Ranbir at an award show. Talking about the same, she had said in an interview, "It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. I'm walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we're two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now”

She even seemed to have accepted Ranbir’s previous relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif as part of his past and said, “How does it matter? It's part of someone's life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon. He's not difficult. He's a gem.”

Brahmastra will release later this year.

