Alia Bhatt Just Confirmed Her Guest Appearance in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

In the modern age of cinema, there is no lack of talent. This is why when someone is given an opportunity to work with a renowned person, it matters more about the opportunity rather than worrying about personal achievements. This is something that Alia Bhatt has on her mind as she prepares for her Telugu debut in S.S. Rajamouli's RRR.

Sources close to the team working on the film have revealed that Alia Bhatt's role in the film will be a guest appearance. She is rumoured to appear in a few scenes and a song. Reacting to the rumours, this is what Alia had to say about them, "After I was launched by Karan Johar I had two dream directors on my wish list. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and S S Rajamouli. I don't care about the length of my role in RRR. Just working with him is enough. I've taken lessons in Telugu to do this film. Can't say I speak the beautiful language like a native. But I am trying." She is expected to be on the sets of the film in September in Hyderabad.

Speaking of her dream directors, Alia was almost going to have her chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was set to appear opposite Salman Khan in Bhansali's Inshallah but the film was shelved due to creative differences. A source close to Alia had revealed that she was very upset about it. This was because not only was she looking forward to working with the two but she had also given up on an Osho biopic directed by Aamir Khan. The Osho biopic's dates were clashing with Inshallah and Alia chose the latter. Nevertheless, she still has the chance to work with one of her dream directors. Going by the efforts she's putting in for it, she probably will nail the role.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.