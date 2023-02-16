Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm as she shared a photo of a baby girl on her Instagram account on Thursday morning. In the photo, a toddler is cutely staring into the camera as she looked adorable in an all-pink outfit.

The post was a part of promotion for Alia Bhatt’s own babywear brand. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “Presenting nature inspired clothes for little planeteers! Our Ed-a-Mamma babywear is made from the softest fabrics, is completely plastic-free and safe for your little one." However, a section of fans revealed how they thought the baby in the photo was Alia’s daughter Raha Kapoor.

One user wrote, “For a moment I thought its baby Raha." Another one commented, “Everyone thought it was RAHA… You should have given disclaimer." “All those who thought this was Raha, please know that 3 month olds can’t sit up straight," wrote a third user.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022 after dating for about five years. In November, Alia announced the birth of their baby girl Raha.

Earlier in an interview, Alia Bhatt said that she would never regret her decision of getting married and embracing motherhood at the peak of her career. The actress, who delivered four blockbusters including Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra in 2022, said that she’d never been “happier or more fulfilled" in her life.

“There is no right or wrong in life," She told Bombay Times. “What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart… Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide. Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made."

