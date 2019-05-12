Take the pledge to vote

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate One Year of Raazi, See Video

As 'Raazi' clocked one year since release, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar and Karan Johar shared their happiness on being part of Sehmat's journey.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
Raazi marked the blossoming of Alia Bhatt into an actress who could deliver a 100 cr film on her own. Sehmat's story, unflinchingly portrayed by Alia, was inspired by the true events narrated in Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat and the Meghna Gulzar period directorial went on to become not just a fan favourite last season, but also the ultimate choice for awards ceremonies this year.

Fondly recalling the days when Raazi was being shot, Alia and other members of the film, namely Vicky Kaushal, producer Karan Johar and Meghna shared their views about the film in a candid short clip. On Saturday, when Raazi clocked one year since release, Alia shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, "Raazi will always be special.. Thank you for the love."

In the clip Karan says, "When I heard that Meghna was going to helm this project (Raazi), I was even more excited." About Alia, Karan says, "Her projection and portrayal of Raazi will always be one of her finest moments in cinema. She was meant to be in Raazi"

About Raazi, Meghna says, "The good thing with Raazi is that it was not just a patriotic film. It was also a thriller, also a drama, also a very very inspiring and emotional true story."

The video also shows some behind-the-scenes moments from the film, featuring Alia in action, and Vicky's look test images as well. See video here:




Going forward, Alia will feature in Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and in Inshallah with Salman Khan. Vicky is currently shooting for Sardar Udham Singh biopic and also in a project with Uri director Aditya Dhar. Karan's Student of the Year 2 is running in cinemas now and has opened to a good response form audiences. Meghna is currently shooting for Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone.

